How to Watch Jalen Brunson, Knicks vs. Raptors, Injury Report, Preview

The Toronto Raptors are back in Canada as they take on the New York Knicks in a matchup at the Scotiabank Arena.

The two teams last met in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, where the Knicks were able to get the best of the Raptors in advance to Las Vegas for the semifinals. The Knicks ended up winning the whole tournament, but they have not played their best basketball since. Meanwhile, the Raptors have turned a corner and are arguably playing their best basketball this season as of right now.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game:

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Wednesday, January 28

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Knicks vs. Raptors on?

Knicks vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Knicks vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Knicks injury report

n/a

Raptors injury report

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (OUT - thumb)

• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reacts to a call during the second half against the New York Knicks. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Knicks vs. Raptors preview

The Raptors have won each of their last four games, all of which came away from Toronto. Now they return home for a quick stop against the Knicks, where they will have a chance to extend their win streak to a fifth game.

The Raptors are facing the struggling Knicks, who are coming off of a game last night against the Sacramento Kings. The Raptors have a rest advantage, and they will hope to make the most out of it.

The Raptors have enjoyed two full days off since their latest win against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. The Raptors showed in that game that their defense is at a very high level, and they were able to compete with the best team in the NBA. That should give them confidence to compete against anyone, including the Knicks, who they have a half-game lead on in the Eastern Conference standings for third place.

The Raptors are still in third, but they can inch even closer to the number two slot, if they were to beat the Knicks.

