How to Watch Raptors vs. Kings, Injury Report, Preview

The Toronto Raptors are on the second night of a back-to-back as they take on the Sacramento Kings in their second leg of their annual Northern California trip.

The Raptors scored 145 points in their win last night against the Golden State Warriors, so they will look to continue to stay hot when facing off against the Kings. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings

• Date: Wednesday, January 21

• Kickoff Time: 10:00 PM EST

• Location: Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, California

What channel is Raptors vs. Kings on?

Raptors vs. Kings will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Kings live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• SF RJ Barrett (OUT - ankle)

• SG Ja'Kobe Walter (OUT - ankle)

• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (QUESTIONABLE - thumb)

Kings injury report

• PF Keegan Murray (OUT - ankle)

Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford controls the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Alijah Martin. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Kings preview

The Raptors face the middle game of their five-game road trip as they take on the Kings, who present a potential trap game. The Kings are 12-32 so far this season, but four of those wins came between Jan. 11-16. They've lost their last two games at home against the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat. But they have proven that they can play competitive basketball. In recent weeks.

This game is the final one of a seven-game homestand, so the Kings haven't had to travel for a while. Luckily for the Raptors, the Kings are also on the second night of a back-to-back. So they are likely going to have the same tired legs that Sacramento does. The only difference is that the Raptors are coming off of a 145-point victory while the Kings gave up 130 points in their loss to Miami.

The Raptors just have to continue riding the wave that they built last night in Golden State. If they can do that, they should be well on their way to a second straight victory as the road trip continues to Portland at the end of the week.

