How to Watch Raptors vs. Trail Blazers, Injury Report, Preview

The Toronto Raptors are approaching the fourth leg of their five-game road trip as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on the road.

The Raptors and Blazers had a tight game last month in Toronto, with the Raptors coming out on top by three points. Now the Blazers will seek revenge as they hope to get above .500 for the first time since the early weeks of the season. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers

• Date: Friday, January 23

• Kickoff Time: 10:00 PM EST

• Location: Moda Center | Portland, Oregon

What channel is Raptors vs. Trail Blazers on?

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Trail Blazers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• SF RJ Barrett (OUT - ankle)

• SG Ja'Kobe Walter (OUT - ankle)

• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (QUESTIONABLE - thumb)

Trail Blazers injury report

• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)

• PG Blake Wesley (OUT - foot)

• SF Matisse Thybulle (OUT - knee, thumb)

• PG Scoot Henderson (OUT - hamstring)

• PG Jrue Holiday (QUESTIONABLE - calf)

• SF Sidy Cissoko (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

• PF Kris Murray (QUESTIONABLE - back)

• PF Jerami Grant (QUESTIONABLE - Achilles)

• C Robert Williams III (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes dribbles the ball past Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers preview

The Raptors are going into the game against the Blazers with a rest advantage, having last played two nights ago against the Sacramento Kings, while the Blazers hosted the Miami Heat last night.

The Raptors took advantage of a rest advantage against the Golden State Warriors earlier this week, putting the foot on the gas and not looking back. They also won the second night of a back-to-back against the Kings.

While the Blazers have a long injury report with half of their roster dealing with some ailment, they have been one of the stronger teams in the league as of late and are not to be messed with even though they are on the second night of a back-to-back.

This is a winnable game for the Raptors, but if they fall into the trap, it could be an unfortunate loss.

