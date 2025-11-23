How to watch Nets vs. Raptors, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are taking on the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season, this time at Scotiabank Arena.

The two Atlantic Division rivals met at the Barclays Center on Nov. 11, where the Raptors walked away with a win. Now, the Nets look to settle the score with a game in Toronto that won't be as easy as it looks on paper. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Sunday, November 23

• Kickoff Time: 6:00 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Nets vs. Raptors on?

Nets vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Nets vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Nets injury report

• PF Haywood Highsmith (OUT - knee)

• SG Cam Thomas (OUT - hamstring)

• SG Ben Saraf (OUT - ankle)

Raptors injury report

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (OUT - knee)

Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton is fouled by Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Nets vs. Raptors preview

The Raptors are putting their six-game win streak on the line against the Nets, who represent the first victory in this recent stretch of matchups. The Raptors are the favorites on paper, especially with the game at home. However, the Nets aren't going to give them the victory.

The Nets are one of the youngest rosters in the league with five first-round picks from this year's draft, but they also have a group of unproven players looking to make their mark. That makes them a potential trap game almost every time they are on the court.

The Nets are nowhere near as talented as the Raptors, but their effort is always there because head coach Jordi Fernandez demands it. Fernandez has been the coach of the Nets for two seasons and he is leading the charge of rebuilding Brooklyn while also serving as Canada's head coach for the senior men's national team.

The Raptors know they will have to play their game at a high level against the Nets. If they can do that, they should be celebrating for a seventh consecutive game. If not, the game could come down to the final few possessions in the fourth quarter.