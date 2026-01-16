How to watch James Harden's Clippers vs. Raptors, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are back in Canada to take on Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers in their annual trip to Scotiabank Arena.

After a brief road trip which ended in a win against the Indiana Pacers, the Raptors are getting back hoping to keep the winning ways going. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Friday, January 16

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Clippers vs. Raptors on?

Clippers vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Clippers vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Clippers injury report

• SG Bradley Beal (OUT - hip)

• PF Derrick Jones Jr. (OUT - knee)

• C Ivica Zubac (OUT - ankle)

• SG Bogdan Bogdanovic (OUT - hamstring)

• PF John Collins (QUESTIONABLE - groin)

Raptors injury report

• SF RJ Barrett (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

• C Sandro Mamukelashvili (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

• SG Ja'Kobe Walter (OUT - ankle)

• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)

• PG Immanuel Quickley (QUESTIONABLE - back)

• SF Garrett Temple (QUESTIONABLE - back)

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard walks off the floor after time out was called in the second half. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Clippers vs. Raptors preview

The Clippers have struggled the first half of the season, but they have won their last four games and are 11-2 since starting 6-21. The Clippers are certainly dialing up their best basketball, but they are facing a Raptors team that has been competitive throughout the entire season.

The Raptors are within a game of the number two seed in the Eastern Conference, and they have put together quite an impressive first half of the season. Their second half started with a win in their last game against the Indiana Pacers, where they led by as much as 27 points. While that lead slipped to just four points late, they still managed to pull out a convincing double-digit victory.

It will be an intriguing game on both sides with each team playing good basketball. It will come down to the execution late in the matchup, where the winning team will make the smart basketball plays in the home stretch.

