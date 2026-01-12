How to watch Sixers vs. Raptors, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are still on a high after beating the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime, but they will have to return to earth quickly as a rematch is scheduled to take place at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto came back late and figured out a way to win in overtime, but the Sixers should come in with some adjustments, and the Raptors should be ready for what's to come. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Monday, January 12

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is 76ers vs. Raptors on?

76ers vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream 76ers vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

76ers injury report

• C Joel Embiid (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Raptors injury report

• SF RJ Barrett (OUT - ankle)

• SF Brandon Ingram (QUESTIONABLE - thumb)

• SG Ja'Kobe Walter (OUT - ankle)

• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)

Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe dribbles the ball around Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

76ers vs. Raptors preview

The 76ers and Raptors are going right back to the scene of the bloodbath from the first game of the two-game set between the two teams. Things are expected to be different in this game with the potential of both Joel Embiid and Paul George being available for the Sixers. Neither All-Star participated in last night's game, so it should change the dynamic between the two teams.

The Raptors will still have to be dealing with Sixers point guard Tyrese Maxey who had 38 points on 13 of 27 shooting against the Raptors. Rookie guard VJ Edgecombe will also be someone to look out for. He scored 17 points for the Sixers, including a very clutch three-pointer late in the game.

The Raptors will respond with the potential return of Brandon Ingram, who is questionable with a thumb injury. He is expected to be joined by Scottie Barnes, who scored 31 points, including the game-winning free throw against the Sixers. The Raptors should also have a combination of Collin Murray Boyles, Immanuel Quigley, and Elijah Martin, all of whom shined against the 76ers.

