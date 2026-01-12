How to watch Sixers vs. Raptors, injury report, preview
In this story:
The Toronto Raptors are still on a high after beating the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime, but they will have to return to earth quickly as a rematch is scheduled to take place at Scotiabank Arena.
Toronto came back late and figured out a way to win in overtime, but the Sixers should come in with some adjustments, and the Raptors should be ready for what's to come. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details
• Matchup: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors
• Date: Monday, January 12
• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST
• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada
What channel is 76ers vs. Raptors on?
76ers vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.
How to stream 76ers vs. Raptors live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NBA App
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• TSN 1050
• Sportsnet 590 The Fan
• SiriusXM NBA Radio
76ers injury report
• C Joel Embiid (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
Raptors injury report
• SF RJ Barrett (OUT - ankle)
• SF Brandon Ingram (QUESTIONABLE - thumb)
• SG Ja'Kobe Walter (OUT - ankle)
• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)
76ers vs. Raptors preview
The 76ers and Raptors are going right back to the scene of the bloodbath from the first game of the two-game set between the two teams. Things are expected to be different in this game with the potential of both Joel Embiid and Paul George being available for the Sixers. Neither All-Star participated in last night's game, so it should change the dynamic between the two teams.
The Raptors will still have to be dealing with Sixers point guard Tyrese Maxey who had 38 points on 13 of 27 shooting against the Raptors. Rookie guard VJ Edgecombe will also be someone to look out for. He scored 17 points for the Sixers, including a very clutch three-pointer late in the game.
The Raptors will respond with the potential return of Brandon Ingram, who is questionable with a thumb injury. He is expected to be joined by Scottie Barnes, who scored 31 points, including the game-winning free throw against the Sixers. The Raptors should also have a combination of Collin Murray Boyles, Immanuel Quigley, and Elijah Martin, all of whom shined against the 76ers.
Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.