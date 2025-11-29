How to watch Raptors vs. Hornets, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are putting their nine-game win streak on the line when they take on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.

The Hornets are on the second night of a back-to-back after playing the Chicago Bulls last night while the Raptors haven't played since Brandon Ingram hit a game-winning shot on Wednesday to beat the Indiana Pacers at home. Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's matchup:

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets

• Date: Saturday, November 29

• Kickoff Time: 6:00 PM EST

• Location: Spectrum Center | Charlotte, North Carolina

What channel is Raptors vs. Hornets on?

Raptors vs. Hornets will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Hornets live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

SF RJ Barrett - out (knee sprain)

Hornets injury report

PF Grant Williams - out (knee), SF Josh Green - out (shoulder), SG Pat Connaughton - questionable (calf)

Charlotte Hornets guard Collin Sexton controls the ball as Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl defends. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Hornets preview

With the game approaching, we spoke with Charlotte Hornets On SI contributor Zach Roberts to learn more about the Raptors' upcoming opponent.

What have the Hornets been up to since their exciting game against the Raptors back on Nov. 17?

A bunch of losing. That game vs the Raptors seemed to imply that a fully healthy Hornets squad could compete with team, but that hasn't been the case. Healthy or not, nearly beating Toronto was clearly an anomaly.

Can Kon Knueppel really win the Rookie of the Year award?

Kon Knueppel can absolutely win the Rookie of the Year. Will he? Probably not, Cooper Flagg is going to play like Cooper Flagg and probably take over the lead, but it will be much more due to Flagg’s excellence than anything with Knueppel’s game.

If the Hornets were to win the game, what would be the reason why?

If the Hornets win, it'll be because LaMelo Ball has one of his signature but random games where he scores, rebounds, and assists like few others can. If he just goes off on the offensive end and carries everyone else.

What’s your prediction for the game?

The Raptors should win this handily.The Hornets have a heard time beating anyone that’s not the absolute bottom of the barrel right now, and I have no reason to expect that to change against a good Raptors team.