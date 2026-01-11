How to watch 76ers vs. Raptors, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are returning home after a tough loss against the Boston Celtics to take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers are fresh off of a stifling victory against the Orlando Magic on the road, and they will look to keep their momentum going north of the border. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Sunday, January 11

• Kickoff Time: 6:00 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is 76ers vs. Raptors on?

76ers vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream 76ers vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

76ers injury report

• C Joel Embiid (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Raptors injury report

• SF RJ Barrett (OUT - ankle)

• SF Brandon Ingram (QUESTIONABLE - thumb)

• PF Scottie Barnes (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett reacts after his three point basket against the Boston Celtics. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

76ers vs. Raptors preview

The Raptors are licking their wounds after losing to the Celtics without Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes. During the game, RJ Barrett suffered an ankle injury and that will keep him out of the game, whilst Barnes and Ingram are questionable with their respective injuries.

Their statuses should make a big difference in how the Raptors attack the game against the 76ers. If both of them are in, it should help significantly towards both offence and defence, and the game should be a lot closer. However, if neither plays, the Raptors will be out their top three scorers and four of their five starters. The lone starter available for the Raptors will be point guard Immanuel Quickley.

Whether Barnes and Ingram play or not, Quickley will be a big factor in the offence for the Raptors. If the Raptors can find a way to get Quickley hot early in the game, that could go a long way. However, it won't be easy because he will be going against Tyrese Maxey on the other end of the floor.

Maxey is a really tough assignment for Quickley, and whichever player performs better will likely be the one celebrating at the end of the game with their teammates.

