Raptors Just Signaled Their Trade Deadline Intentions

The Toronto Raptors are counting down the days to the NBA trade deadline, and they are expected to be a buyer as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors could use a centre and TSN insider Joshua Lewenberg confirmed their interest in adding a big man before the deadline.

"What will the Raptors do? Their recent history offers some clues on how they might approach the deadline. You could see them jumping on an opportunity to buy low, if it presents itself. If it doesn’t, they’re generally not the team to relent and pay somebody else’s price," Lewenberg wrote.

"All signs point to playing it relatively safe: using the expiring contract of Ochai Agbaji and a second-round pick (or, perhaps, a protected first-rounder) to avoid the tax and try to add a depth big.

"They’ve already checked in on another Mavericks centre, Daniel Gafford, per a source, while Orlando’s Goga Bitadze and Brooklyn’s Day’Ron Sharpe are other names to monitor. That way, they could see how this group holds up in meaningful games during the spring before reassessing in the off-season, when it’s easier to make significant change."

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl gets control of a rebound against the Boston Celtics. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Raptors Targeting Centres at Trade Deadline

The Raptors could benefit from adding a center with Jakob Poeltl still dealing with a back injury for most of the season. The team has been operating without a true center for most of the year, so getting a big man on the roster could do wonders for the team.

The Raptors might not be able to survive a long playoff run without at least one centre in the rotation. Getting one at the deadline would be a big help for the team. Sandro Mamukelashvili has done a decent job in the role, but he plays like more of a power forward than a true rim-protecting centre.

The players Lewenberg listed above are all potential options, but the team might not be able to match the price for any of them. Agbaji is the likeliest player to be used in a trade. So, players that fit that contract should be on the radar for the Raptors.

In the meantime, the Raptors are returning home after winning their last four games on the road trip. Their first game back will be against the New York Knicks. Tip-off is scheduled for tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

