Two Trade Deadline Goals For Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are less than two weeks away from the NBA trade deadline, and they have the chance to be a big buyer in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings, placing them in prime position to make a run in the playoffs this spring. However, their chances will improve if they make the right choices at the trade deadline coming up. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes laid out the plans for the Raptors to figure things out.

"The Toronto Raptors are the worst three-point shooting team in the league, which makes their need for spacers obvious. They're also thin on the front line and should prioritize adding a backup big man to play behind or even in place of Jakob Poeltl, who continues to miss time frequently," Hughes wrote.

"And they'll look to address those separate needs while trying to shave about $1 million off their payroll so they can duck beneath the luxury tax line.

"That's a tall task, but Toronto can achieve it by finding someone who covets Ochai Agbaji's expiring deal and the team control that'll come with his impending restricted free agency. An RJ Barrett trade is also an option, but it may not be so easy to foist his mildly overpriced deal ($27.7 million this year; $29.6 million in 2026-27) on a team while getting back positive value."

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley drives to the basket against the Sacramento Kings. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Raptors Need Centre, Shooter at Trade Deadline

If the Raptors were to stand pat at the trade deadline, it would be justified. The team has performed well over the first half of the season, and things are steady at the moment. However, great teams always look at themselves in the mirror and try to figure out ways in which to improve. That's what the Raptors need to do at the deadline.

The Raptors are likely considering a number of trades between now and Feb. 5, but it takes two to tango and it needs to make sense on Toronto's end. The Raptors do have some leverage in negotiations because they don't need to make a trade, but it would certainly help if they acquired another big man and another three-point shooter to help improve their outside shooting.

In the meantime, the Raptors are back in action against the red-hot Portland Trail Blazers. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

