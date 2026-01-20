Ochai Agbaji trade could be coming soon for Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward Ochai Agbaji is one of the players that could be dealt ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Agbaji is an upcoming free agent this summer, and the Raptors would like to get some value for him before he likely walks in free agency. The Raptors could also avoid tax penalties by trading him and bringing in someone with a cheaper salary. That's why CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn suggested Agbaji as one of the 10 likeliest players in the league to be traded ahead of the deadline.

"The Raptors are a likely tax-ducker as well, but there's the added caveat here that Toronto has been linked to just about every big name on the market," Quinn wrote.

"Whether they're trading someone to get below the line or stacking salary to get a star, Agbaji, as an expiring $6.4 million deal whose role has been diminished this season, is the likeliest contract for them to move. He's a former lottery pick in just his fourth season, though, so there's still upside here for the right team."

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji tries to defend. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Agbaji trade could affect Raptors

Agbaji is currently experiencing the worst statistical season of his four-year career. In 35 appearances for the Raptors this season, the former lottery pick out of Kansas is only averaging 4.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting just over 20 per cent from beyond the three-point line.

The Raptors have occasionally asked Agbaji to start for the Raptors when a player is injured. He's made 13 starts this season, but he hasn't always performed well when given that responsibility. He went scoreless in 25 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers in the team's last game.

However, the primary reason the Raptors would trade Agbaji has nothing to do really with his performance. If he was playing better, the Raptors might feel the need to keep him, but the primary decision behind a possible trade has to do with his salary and his expiring contract.

If the Raptors can save some money by trading Agbaji, it's absolutely worth it to make the move. He is not important enough to the team success to where the team needs to pay luxury tax penalties in order to keep him.

Agbaji and the Raptors are back in action against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET inside the Chase Center in San Francisco.

