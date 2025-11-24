Raptors winning streak continues after beating Nets

The Toronto Raptors are smiling for a sixth straight time after beating the Brooklyn Nets 119-109 at Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors were in control of the game from start to finish, never trailing but never having a massive lead for too long. The Raptors never led by more than 12 points, so they had to hold off the pesky Nets all night long.

The Nets tied the game at 104 with less than five minutes to go, but the Raptors went on a 10-0 run that gave them the lead for good. Their ability to get stops and make buckets down the stretch is what got them the win against the Nets.

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram has his shot blocked by Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Raptors keep winning streak alive

While this win against the Nets may not be their prettiest victory of the season, the grind was well worth it for the Raptors, who continue to build a winning streak. After a 1-4 start, the Raptors are 12-5, winning 11 of their last 12 games. They continue to play well on both ends of the floor to pull out wins against everyone in their path.

The Raptors will try to win their seventh game in a row when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET.