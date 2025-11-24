Raptors winning streak continues after beating Nets
In this story:
The Toronto Raptors are smiling for a sixth straight time after beating the Brooklyn Nets 119-109 at Scotiabank Arena.
The Raptors were in control of the game from start to finish, never trailing but never having a massive lead for too long. The Raptors never led by more than 12 points, so they had to hold off the pesky Nets all night long.
The Nets tied the game at 104 with less than five minutes to go, but the Raptors went on a 10-0 run that gave them the lead for good. Their ability to get stops and make buckets down the stretch is what got them the win against the Nets.
Raptors keep winning streak alive
While this win against the Nets may not be their prettiest victory of the season, the grind was well worth it for the Raptors, who continue to build a winning streak. After a 1-4 start, the Raptors are 12-5, winning 11 of their last 12 games. They continue to play well on both ends of the floor to pull out wins against everyone in their path.
The Raptors will try to win their seventh game in a row when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET.
Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.