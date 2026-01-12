Five numbers to know after Raptors big overtime win

The Toronto Raptors are celebrating after a one-point win against the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime inside Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors were trailing in the fourth quarter late, but they found a way to tie the game before regulation ended and pulled out a victory in overtime. Here's a look at five numbers to know from the box score against the Sixers:

5 - Ja'Kobe Walter's minutes

Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter left the game in the first quarter with a right hip pointer injury. It adds to the number of entries on the Raptors injury report, and he now sits alongside Jakob Poeltl, RJ Barrett, and Brandon Ingram. All of them missed the game with their respective injuries. Despite being down three starters, the Raptors did what they could with what they had and still found a way to pull out the win.

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter dribbles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

5 (again) - Raptors' three-pointers

The Raptors struggled mightily from downtown, making just 5 of their 32 attempts from beyond the 3-point line. Jamal Shead and Immanuel Quickley each had two of those makes, while Scottie Barnes had the other. Everyone else did not connect from beyond the 3-point line.

15 - Collin Murray-Boyles' rebounds

Murray-Boyles matched his career high in rebounds with 15 on the game. He led all players in rebounds as the Raptors out-rebounded the Sixers 48-44. Seven of these 15 rebounds came on the offensive end, which is a big reason why the Raptors were able to pull out the win to begin with. He also had 17 points to notch his second career double-double.

22 - Jamal Shead's points

Not only is Shead's 22 points a season high, but it is also a career high for the former Houston Cougars guard. Shead got the start in place of RJ Barrett, and he made the most of the opportunity, scoring 22 points in 37 minutes for the Raptors. His biggest bucket came with 1.9 seconds left to go in regulation as he tied the game and helped send it into overtime.

30 - Alijah Martin's minutes

Rookie guard Elijah Martin has been counted on in the last couple of games with all of the injuries popping up, but he was able to play in 30 minutes for the team despite only appearing in 23 minutes in the first 39 games combined. His efforts down the stretch helped the Raptors will themselves to victory.

