Raptors get major injury update on Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram ahead of 76ers game

The Toronto Raptors are going into their game banged up against the Philadelphia 76ers, but they have been granted a bit of a reprieve.

Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange is reporting that Scottie Barnes will be back in action after missing the team's last game with a knee injury. However, Brandon Ingram remains out after spraining his thumb during the team's road trip against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Raptors will also be without RJ Barrett (ankle) and Jakob Poeltl (back). Poeltl does not have a timetable for his return, which could be cause for concern considering he has been out for a few weeks.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reacts after making a basket against the Atlanta Hawks. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Raptors get Barnes back vs. 76ers

While Barnes is back, the Sixers will be without Joel Embiid, who is still fully recovering from his knee injury that held him to just 19 games last season. The 76ers will also be without Paul George, who is dealing with a sore knee.

It's possible the Sixers are preparing for the back-to-back between the two teams and Embiid and George could be back tomorrow against the Raptors.

The Raptors are going into the game with a unique starting lineup featuring Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, Jamal Shead, Ja'Kobe Walter and rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles. This will give the Raptors a size disadvantage, but Barnes and Murray-Boyles have been excellent in these roles, especially when it comes to crashing the glass.

Getting Barnes back on the court should be big for the Raptors.

"Scottie Barnes is the only regular Toronto Raptors starter with a positive on-off differential, a fact that doesn't matter as much as it should because several bench players behind him are more than pulling their weight," Bleacher Report contributor Grant Hughes wrote.

"Toronto thrives when Gradey Dick, Jamal Shead or Sandro Mamukelashvili is in the game. Though he's played far less than those three, Jamison Battle is actually the Raps' on-off king. Toronto's net rating is a sure-to-regress but nonetheless fascinating 25.1 points per 100 possessions better when the frontcourt sniper is on the floor.

"Toronto's most-used lineup is its preferred first unit, and that group—Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Barnes and Jakob Poeltl—is a plus-6.3 per 100 possessions, roughly that of a 56-win team. It's just that one or more of the quintet has been sidelined by injury for a good chunk of the year. Good thing the Raptors have a bench capable of picking up the slack."

Tipoff between the Raptors and 76ers is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

