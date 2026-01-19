What Lakers coach JJ Redick said about Raptors should please fans

The Toronto Raptors are struggling after losing two straight games to the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, but they still remain one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick praised the Raptors for the work they've put in for the first half of the season and believes the team has a bright future.

“They’re very fast, they run. They run really hard and they’re great at getting to the paint. That’s a trend league-wide for teams that have these young players that can really move,” Redick said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “They’re able to get in paint and break down the defence and create havoc that way.

“And the other thing is their activity level on defence is what has made them a really good defence this year — getting deflections, getting steals and turning you over. They gamble a lot and they have licence to do so, it’s part of the fabric of their team and that creates a lot of disruption.”

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick at press conference at the Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Redick praises Raptors, Brandon Ingram

Redick also sang the praises of Raptors forward Brandon Ingram, who used to play for Los Angeles when he was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

“I always appreciated Brandon’s love for playing basketball,” Redick said via Grange. “And this may sound like a surprise, but not everybody in this sport loves playing. Not everybody in this sport loves going to the gym or loves watching film or loves competing, and you just saw that right away with him. He’s such a gifted player and certainly a priority on our scouting report and pre-game.”

After the first three seasons of his career, Ingram was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in a package for Anthony Davis, which allowed the Lakers to win a championship with LeBron James in his third year with the team.

Redick also went to basketball at Duke a decade before Ingram did, so it's not much of a surprise to hear former Blue Devils supporting one another. Redick is one of the most respected coaches in the league. To hear these kind words about the Raptors should be further proof that the team is going in the right direction in the operation.

Ingram and the Raptors are back in action tomorrow against the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET inside the Chase Center in San Francisco. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

