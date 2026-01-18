How to watch Raptors vs. Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Lakers

The Toronto Raptors are starting their five-game road trip where they take on LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers beat the Raptors last month after Rui Hachimura hit a game-winning three-pointer as time expired. The game also ended LeBron's double-digit streak, which lasted nearly two decades. Here is a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

• Date: Sunday, January 18

• Kickoff Time: 9:30 PM EST

• Location: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

What channel is Raptors vs. Lakers on?

Raptors vs. Lakers will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Lakers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• SF RJ Barrett (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

• SG Ja'Kobe Walter (OUT - ankle)

• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)

• PG Immanuel Quickley (QUESTIONABLE - back)

• SF Garrett Temple (QUESTIONABLE - back)

Lakers injury report

• SG Austin Reaves (OUT - calf)

• PF Adou Thiero (OUT - knee)

• C Jaxson Hayes (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)

• PG Luka Doncic (QUESTIONABLE - groin)

• C Deandre Ayton (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura shoots the game winning basket past Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Lakers preview

The Raptors are hoping to get the bad taste out of their mouth from their overtime loss in the last game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The team struggled to keep their lead in the second half despite winning by as much as 14 during the contest.

Now the Raptors are heading out on a five-game road trip that starts with arguably their toughest game in that stretch against the Lakers. While the Lakers aren't 100 per cent with Austin Reeves on the sidelines with a calf strain and Doncic possibly missing the game with a groin injury, the team is still one to watch.

The Raptors do have a bit of an advantage in this game because the Lakers are coming off of a game last night against the Portland Trail Blazers. This is the second half of a back-to-back, and for an experienced team like the Lakers, they probably won't be at full strength for the game.

This is an opportunity for the Raptors to take advantage and start their road trip off on the right foot.

