Why Raptors' Biggest Trade Deadline Need Might Not Be What Fans Expect

The Toronto Raptors are going into the trade deadline with a couple of goals in mind.

While the Raptors would ultimately like to get better both in the three-point shooting department and at the center position, the team has still been doing a relatively good job all things considered. The Raptors are in third place in the Eastern Conference, but they are paying a lot to keep this roster intact. Therefore, the Raptors' biggest need at the trade deadline should be to shed some of the payroll.

"The Raptors are just above the luxury tax with all five expensive starters locked up next year as well. Expect the Raptors to take some sort of proactive step to shed money, if only to duck the tax this year," CBS Sports contributor Sam Quinn wrote.

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley passes around Oklahoma City Thunder forward Ousmane Dieng. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Raptors Cannot Add Too Much Salary

The Raptors have been linked to expensive players like Ja Morant, Anthony Davis, and Domantas Sabonis in recent rumors. However, the Raptors are already paying long-term contracts to all five starters, and the money doesn't quite look great on the tradable people on the roster like Jakob Poeltl.

On top of that, the Raptors need to figure out what they are going to do with Sandro Mamukelashvili, who is set to hit free agency this summer but will get a massive contract from either Toronto or another suitor.

"Center is quickly becoming a problem as well with Jakob Poeltl out with a back injury. Sandro Mamukelashvili has been excellent as a reserve this season, but he's an impending free agent due for a payday. Really, the Raptors need talent," Quinn wrote.

"There is not enough star-level upside for this team to plausibly win the Eastern Conference. That's why they've been linked to so many big names. With Ja Morant and Anthony Davis now hurt, though, it seems likelier that the Raptors tinker on the fringes before re-examining the bigger-picture concerns over the summer."

The Raptors will likely wait things out to see what exactly the team needs before making a big move this offseason, if it is needed.

The Raptors return to the court tomorrow and they take on Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and the New York Knicks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

