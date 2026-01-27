One Trade Deadline Move Raptors Should Prioritize

The Toronto Raptors are one of the league's most surprising teams in the first half of the season, putting them in position to be a buyer ahead of next week's NBA trade deadline.

The Raptors are third in the Eastern Conference but are within striking distance of the No. 2 seed, which is currently held by Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics. The Raptors' trade deadline activity could allow them to separate themselves from the rest of the pack, especially if they go for a big splash.

The Raptors are in need of a big man and if they could land Sacramento Kings All-Star centre Domantas Sabonis, it could be enough to get them into the title conversation.

"Meanwhile, big man Domantas Sabonis is still worth monitoring in the weeks ahead. When Toronto rolled through town on Wednesday, it wasn’t all that hard to imagine him putting on a Raptors jersey sometime soon. While Washington, Phoenix and Chicago are known to have had some interest in Sabonis, league sources confirmed reports that Toronto is a legitimate possibility as we approach the deadline," The Athletic insider Sam Amick wrote.

"It’s worth noting that the Raptors’ RJ Barrett, who is owed $27.7 million this season and $29.6 million next season, was drafted No. 3 overall out of Duke by current Kings general manager Scott Perry in 2019, when Perry held the same position with the Knicks. The two old friends shared a warm hug and extended conversation before the game at Golden 1 Center."

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sabonis to Raptors Could Shake Things Up

The Kings' interest in Barrett does make the deal seem more likely, but the Raptors should be hesitant in trade discussions involving the Ontario native. Barrett has been a crucial part of Toronto's success this season and the Raptors have proven to be better when he plays.

The Raptors are 18-7 when Barrett suits up and 11-12 when he doesn't, so trading him would have to net something significant in return. Sabonis would suffice as something significant as it would give the Raptors the centre they need.

Jakob Poeltl would also likely be involved in any trade for a starting-caliber centre, but his contract is not as desirable as Barrett's, so it may be tricky for the Raptors to make a move there.

However, if the Raptors can pull off a Sabonis trade, they need to consider it because he might be one of the five best centres in the league. It could take the Raptors to the next level.

