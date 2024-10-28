Raptors Share Plans for Rookie 1st Round Pick as Injury Ramp Up Continues
Ja’Kobe Walter is heading to his first rookie training camp.
The Toronto Raptors have assigned their rookie first-round pick to the G League as he gets set to make his NBA debut later this year. Walter missed all of Toronto’s training camp earlier this month due to an AC joint sprain he suffered before training camp.
“I think it's very good for him to go through training camp with 905,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said Monday. “He's going to be obviously with us as well, but it's also good for him to get connected with his teammates on the 905 team, and for them to see him, how he practices, how he focuses.”
The 905 do not start their regular season until Nov. 9. That’ll give Walter plenty of time to ramp up both with the G League group and with the Raptors as he gets ready to return later this year. The expectation is Walter will bounce back and forth between the G League and the Raptors for parts of this season, similar to how Gradey Dick did last year.
The Raptors have also assigned rookie second-round pick Ulrich Chomche to the G League where he’s expected to spend most of the season developing his game.
Jamison Battle and DJ Carton remain with the Raptors despite being on two-way contracts this season. They’ll likely remain with Toronto as long as Immanuel Quickley remains sidelined to provide a little more three-point shooting firepower and guard depth.
Dylan Disu, Kennedy Chandler, and Quincy Guerrier will all join the 905 after being waived by the Raptors during training camp.