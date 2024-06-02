Draft Experts Project Raptors to Take Miami's High-Upside Wing
Kyshawn George's name keeps coming up in mock drafts for the Toronto Raptors.
The 6-foot-7 wing out of Miami is now projected by ESPN to be the No. 19 pick by Toronto when the NBA draft rolls around later this month.
"The Raptors were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA last season, both in terms of 3-point makes and accuracy, and will need to continue to surround Scottie Barnes with enough floor spacing to keep opposing defenses honest," Jonathan Givony wrote.
"George (6-8 and 205 pounds) is the type of oversized, long-armed wing this Raptors front office often covets, making 41% of his attempts at Miami. Ranked No. 19 in ESPN's Top 100, George still has plenty of upside to grow into thanks to his feel for the game, playmaking, and the unique developmental trajectory he's on, having grown 9 inches in the past five years."
The 20-year-old George would be an upside pick for the Raptors who could certainly use an influx of shooting talent and size in the wings. George didn't put up particularly impressive numbers in his one season with the Hurricanes, averaging just 7.6 points, 2.2 assists, and 3 rebounds per game. That said, he was a 40.8% three-point shooter and projects to be a very good shooter at the next level.
George's development will, however, take some time.
The Swiss-born wing spent the early part of his basketball career playing as a guard before a growth spurt in high school forced him into a new position. As he told ESPN, he's still figuring out his new body and it'll take some time for him to mature physically and put on the kind of strength he'll need to be an impact player moving forward.
The Raptors should have the benefit of some time on their hands. Toronto isn't expected to be a playoff team next year and their success developing players in the G League makes George a viable option late in the first round. The organization spent last season working to help Gradey Dick transition to the NBA level and it's likely George would need that same kind of developmental plan next season.
There'll certainly be more NBA-ready prospects available when Toronto finds itself on the clock toward the back end of the first-round, but if the Raptors want to swing for the fences, George is a prospect with a ton of potential.