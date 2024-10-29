Raptors Share Update On Scottie Barnes' Injured Face
Scottie Barnes will not be going to Charlotte.
The Toronto Raptors have opted to keep Barnes in Toronto to undergo further medical testing after he was hit in the face by Nikola Jokic's elbow as the two tried to grab a rebound in the fourth quarter on Monday night. Barnes will therefore not play Wednesday night and his status will be updated prior to tipoff against the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced.
The injury occurred in the final minute of regulation against the Denver Nuggets. Barnes was hit in the right eye and remained on the ground for the ensuing defensive possession. He eventially got up and was helped to the bench by Raptors personnel.
Barnes was quickly taken to the locker room where he was immedately ruled out for the remainder of the game. Toronto had no immedate update post-game as Barnes underwent further testing.
It remains unclear how serious the injury is but Barnes will miss at least one game.
The Raptors will return home following their one-game trip to Charlotte to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 1. It's the first game of a back-to-back followed by Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings in which the Raptors will honor Vince Carter's No. 15.
The injury is the latest blow to the Raptors who only just saw RJ Barrett return from an AC joint injury for his first game of the season on Monday. Immanuel Quickley has missed three straight games with a pelvic bruise and it's unclear if he'll join the team in Charlotte. Both Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk have remained out with no timeline for their returns.