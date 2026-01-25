How to Watch Raptors vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder, Injury Report, Preview

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to win their fourth game at the end of their road trip as they take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in their lone contest at the Paycom Center this season.

The Raptors have won three in a row on their road trip against the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Portland Trail Blazers, while the Thunder are coming off one of the most surprising losses of the season at home against the Indiana Pacers, who lost to them in the NBA Finals but have fallen towards last place in the Eastern Conference.

The Thunder will be looking for vengeance, and the Raptors will do their best to deny it. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

• Date: Sunday, January 25

• Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM EST

• Location: Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, OK

What channel is Raptors vs. Thunder on?

Raptors vs. Thunder will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Thunder live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• SG Ja'Kobe Walter (OUT - ankle)

• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (QUESTIONABLE - thumb)

Thunder injury report

• C Thomas Sorber (OUT - knee)

• PG Nikola Topic (OUT - testicular cancer)

• SF Jalen Williams (OUT - hamstring)

• PG Alex Caruso (QUESTIONABLE - adductor)

• C Isaiah Hartenstein (QUESTIONABLE - calf)

• SF Ajay Mitchell (QUESTIONABLE - abdominal)

• SG Aaron Wiggins (QUESTIONABLE - groin)

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Thunder preview

The Raptors are knocking on the door with the top teams in the Eastern Conference and have been playing solid basketball all season long. However, no team is on the same level as the Thunder, who come into the contest with a 37-9 record through 46 games.

This will be a great test for the Raptors to see how close they are to the top of the league. A win on the road in one of the toughest environments to get a victory in would be a major confidence boost for the Raptors going forward.

A loss would be a sour end to the road trip, but depending on how poorly they play, they can go back home to Toronto and get things back on track.

