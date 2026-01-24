Five Stats to Know After Raptors Win Over Blazers

The Toronto Raptors are on top once again after beating the Portland Trail Blazers 110-98 inside the Moda Center.

It's the third straight win for the Raptors as they have officially achieved a winning record on their five-game road trip. Here's a look at five numbers from the box score that mattered in the team's third consecutive win on the road.

6 - Scottie Barnes' blocks

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes continued to prove why he is in the running towards becoming the league's Defensive Player of the Year. Barnes blocked six shots for the Raptors in their win over the Blazers. The team absolutely dominated in the paint, and even though he had only scored 15 points offensively, he was able to change the game on defence, and that is what is separating the Raptors from the rest of the pack this season.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reacts to a call during the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

10 - Blazers' free throws

The Raptors also did a good job in defending without fouling. The Blazers only went to the free-throw line 5 times during the game, making just 7 of 10 from the charity stripe. That isn't always viewed as an important statistic, but it certainly made a difference in the win.

21 - RJ Barrett's minutes

Barrett made his return to the court after missing the last six games with an ankle injury. He played in 21 minutes and scored 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting in the win. He made all four of his two-point attempts but missed all five of his three-point attempts. The Raptors are 17-7 this season when Barrett takes the floor, so the team needs to keep him healthy for the long haul.

22 - Sandro Mamukelashvili's points

For the second time this season, Sandro Mamukelashvili was the leading scorer for the team. He dropped 22 points in the 12-point victory for the Raptors. He was efficient from the floor, making 9 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Mamukelashvili stepping up to the plate with Jakob Poeltl out for most of the season has made a huge difference for the Raptors. It is arguably why the team is considered as one of the best in the Eastern Conference.

64 - Raptors' points in the paint

Another statistic that supports Mamukelashvili and Barnes is the fact that the team had 64 points in the paint. They absolutely dominated in the key and it made it very difficult for the Blazers to pull out a head at any point.

