Exhausted Raptors Look to Upset Lakers: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will look to upset LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday: Where to watch, what to watch for, injury reports, and more
In this story:
The Toronto Raptors will be right back at it Sunday at 9:30 p.m. when they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on the second night of a back-to-back for Toronto.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- It'll be Toronto's last game this season against James who turns 40 later this year. James continues to dominate the league at an All-Star and All-NBA level, but the end is getting close for the four-time league MVP. Don't take these games for granted because this could be one of the last times James plays Toronto.
- The Raptors have hung with some of the league's very best teams over the past little while and though it hasn't resulted in many wins, Toronto is showing it can compete. That'll be the hope for this season, playing tough against the league's best and hoping in the long run it pays off in development for Toronto's young core.
- The return of Immanuel Quickley gave Toronto a little more offensive firepower on Saturday night both in terms of three-point shooting and playmaking ability. The Raptors looked more organized and effective with Quickley, particularly in the second half. That's what Toronto wants to see from Quickley as he continues to develop as a focal point of the Raptors' future.
Injury Reports
Toronto has yet to release its injury report but Scottie Barnes, Ja'Kobe Walter, Kelly Olynyk, and Bruce Brown are all expected to be sidelined.
The Lakers have listed Anthony Davis and Jaxon Hayes as probable. Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood are out.
Game Odds
The Raptors are+10.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 19%. The total for the game is 234.5.
Published