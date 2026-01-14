Raptors could trade $175 million player before deadline

The Toronto Raptors are less than a month away from the NBA trade deadline, and they could be the ones to make the biggest splash.

The team currently sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, which makes them buyers. But they might end up dealing one of their more expensive players anyway. Clutch Points reporter Brett Siegel believes there is a chance the Raptors could trade point guard Immanuel Quickley before the deadline.

"Before he suffered a hand injury, Anthony Davis was a player the Raptors held internal discussions about pursuing. Domantas Sabonis, Ja Morant, and Trey Murphy III are other options this organization has also considered, sources said. The Raptors are clearly operating as buyers right now, and it appears as if the organization is more willing than ever before to move starting point guard Immanuel Quickley," Siegel wrote.

"Jamal Shead has emerged as a key guard in head coach Darko Rajakovic's rotations, and Quickley's cap figure would be the key to this franchise making a key upgrade at the trade deadline. Early indications surrounding the Raptors also suggest they would be open to moving their first-round pick in this year's draft for an established win-now talent as well."

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Raptors could trade Immanuel Quickley

Quickley was acquired just over two years ago, along with RJ Barrett, in the deal that sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks. Since then, he has been the Raptors starting point guard, but there have been many highs and lows.

Quickly spent a good chunk of the 2024-25 campaign on the sidelines with an elbow injury, but he has been healthy so far this season, playing in 40 of 41 games for the Raptors.

So far this season, he is averaging 16.5 points per game, which is slightly less than what he was doing last year and the year before. The addition of Brandon Ingram could be a big reason behind this, but if the Raptors were to trade him, it would not be due to a poor performance.

Quickley is playing well for the Raptors, and while he isn't as consistent as they may like him to be, he is definitely serviceable as a starting point guard in the NBA. The reason to trade him would be to bring somebody in either at the center position or another scorer, but it would also open up the possibility of Jamal Shead entering the starting lineup.

There's a very low chance Quickley ends up being dealt because the Raptors are playing well with him in the lineup. But if the opportunity presents itself, Toronto won't hesitate to make a move that's best for them.

