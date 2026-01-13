Raptors get burnt by Joel Embiid, Sixers

The Toronto Raptors are back in the loss column after falling to the Philadelphia 76ers 115-102 inside Scotiabank Arena.

After beating the Sixers in overtime the night before, the Raptors couldn't respond well to the adjustments Philadelphia made, which led to the loss. The Sixers blitzed the Raptors in the first quarter, scoring 45 points and taking a 17-point lead after the first quarter.

The Sixers' lead bloomed to as large as 33 points, but the Raptors made a concerted effort to try and make the score closer than how the game actually was.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey goes up to make a basket as Toronto Raptors guard Alijah Martin. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Raptors smoked by Sixers on back-to-back

The Raptors got Brandon Ingram back from his brief absence with a thumb sprain, but they still couldn't withstand the pressure from Joel Embiid and Paul George, both of whom returned to the court after not playing in the meeting 24 hours prior.

Embiid scored 27 points while grabbing eight rebounds in his return to the lineup. Paul George also played well with 15 points and six assists. Tyrese Maxey led all scorers with 33 points while rookie guard VJ Edgecombe had 15 points and eight assists.

Former Raptors legend Kyle Lowry also got to take the court, which was different from the night before. He played the final two minutes of the game and went scoreless on 0 of 3 shooting.

Emmanuel Quickley led the Raptors in scoring with 18 points while grabbing six rebounds. Brandon Ingram had a double-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. Scottie Barnes had 15 points, while rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles had 12. Two-way guard A.J. Lawson played 17 minutes off the bench and scored 14 points.

Given the fact that the Raptors had to fight so hard the night before and the Sixers got George and Embiid back, the result isn't surprising, nor is it something to worry about. The team will have games like this, but the key is how they respond when facing adversity. If the Raptors can ensure that they will win the next game, all will be square and they will maintain their high spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Raptors will try to shake this loss off when they take on the Indiana Pacers on the road inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories