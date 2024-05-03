Rockets' Dillon Brooks Showcases His Love for EuroLeague
HOUSTON — Dillon Brooks will have a busy offseason. While training for his second season with the Houston Rockets, Brooks will represent Canada during the 2024 Olympics.
However, for the time being, Brooks is enjoying his offseason by watching the EuroLeague playoffs between Olympiacos and Barcelona. And while in attendance, Brooks recently expressed his love for the EuroLeague due to its energy and intensity.
"I love it—I just love the energy because I'm an energy guy," Brooks told the Praises The EuroLeague. "I love the energy. I love the crow; I feed off that. It's a slower pace. But You Know, it's a great brand of basketball."
The intangibles that made Brooks fall in love with the EuroLeague coincide with what made coach Ime Udoka trust the veteran forward in their first season together.
Brooks appeared in 72 games during the 2023-24 season and established himself as a strong foundational piece. He averaged 12.7 points on 42.8 percent shooting and played a significant role in helping the Rockets improve their subpar defense from the previous season.
The Rockets finished the 2022-23 season with the league's second-worst defense, with a rating of 118.6. Due to Brooks' energy and intensity, Houston finished with the league's 10th-best defense with a rating of 112.8.
"His versatility allows us to do everything we want to do defensively," Udoka said. "I love what he has done for us. He continues to grow and develop into a well-rounded player. I think you have seen some of his growth this year."
