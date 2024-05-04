Are Rockets A Trade Destination For Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell?
Houston — Donovan Mitchell could be the biggest star set to join a new team this offseason. He is eligible for a contract extension this summer. But if the All-Star guard refuses to sign with the team long-term, the Cleveland Cavaliers may be forced to trade Mitchell.
Bleacher Report recently listed one player from each franchise who could be on the move. Mitchell made the list to represent the Cavaliers. They listed several teams who could trade for his services, including the Houston Rockets.
"The Cavs can't afford to lose Mitchell for nothing and could still get a fair amount back for him to restock the roster around Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
"Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets and others should be hungry to add an All-Star guard to their roster. All have picks and players they can offer as well. — Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report.
Mitchell joined the Cavaliers in September 2022. The trade ended his five-year career with the Utah Jazz, who drafted him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Mitchell has since become a five-time All-Star, averaging a career 26.6 points. The Cavaliers failed to close out the Orlando Magic during a Game 6 loss Friday night. Despite a franchise-best 50 points by Mitchell, the Cavaliers sustained a 103-96 defeat to Orlando. Game 7 is set for Sunday afternoon inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
