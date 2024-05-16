Rockets Potential Trade Suitors For All-Star Guard Donovan Mitchell
The Cleveland Cavaliers could look drastically different next year. Their season ended Wednesday night amid a second-round exit to the Boston Celtics. Shortly after, rumors started to swirl about J.B. Bickerstaff's job security. However, coaching is just one major change that could leave the Cavaliers in a different place come the start of the 2024-25 season.
All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is eligible for a contract extension this summer. But should he refuse to sign with the team long-term, the Cavaliers may be forced to trade Mitchell.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently revealed that the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are the top two teams who will pursue Mitchell should he become available. He added that the Rockets are potential suitors in addition to the Heat, Lakers and Nets.
Windhorst's report coincides with what a source told Inside the Rockets that coach Ime Udoka is fond of Mitchell. Mitchell joined the Cavaliers ahead of the 2022-23 season. His arrival marked the end of his five-year tenure with the Utah Jazz, who drafted him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Mitchell has since become a five-time All-Star, averaging a career 26.6 points.
The Rockets have several young players who can net Mitchell. Receiving the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft could also make the Rockets a dark horse to land Mitchell.
"The possibility of adding another young talented player in the draft or through a trade, we’re excited about that possibility,” Stone said during his post-draft-lottery press conference.
"I think the top of this draft is strong. I think last year’s draft was a different draft than we’ve seen in a while just because there was so much attention focused on just one guy [Victor Wembanyama], and that wasn’t the case in the two drafts before it, and I don’t think it’ll be the case this year."
