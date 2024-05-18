Potential Rockets Trade Target Likely To Stay With Cavaliers
The Houston Rockets' potential pursuit of All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell could be over before it even started.
According to The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a "growing sentiment" that they would be able to sign Mitchell to a long-term deal this offseason. The report came a day after ESPN named the Rockets as one of four potential teams that could target Mitchell if the veteran guard became available.
ESPN's report coincided with what a source told Inside the Rockets that coach Ime Udoka is "fond" of Mitchell.
The Rockets have several young players and draft capital to land Mitchell. In addition to having the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Houston would have had the best trade packet when compared to the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.
Mitchell has established himself as one of the league's best players since he began his career as a member of the Utah Jazz during the 2017 NBA Draft. He has since averaged a career 26.6 points. He was traded to the Cavaliers in September 2022.
Mitchell is eligible to sign a long-term deal with the franchise this summer. Cleveland was eliminated from the 2024 playoffs Wednesday night in a Game 5 defeat to the Boston Celtics. Mitchell averaged 31.7 points in three of the five games played against Boston.
