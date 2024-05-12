Why the Houston Rockets Could Find it Challenging to Trade 2024 Draft Picks
Much was made about the Houston Rockets' interest in being active at the trade deadline, although the franchise largely decided to stay put for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. The Rockets ultimately decided to trade for Steven Adams, in exchange for Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks.
The Rockets were also reportedly engaged in trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets, although it's unclear what the talks were centered around. At the time, it was reported that the franchise hoped to add Nets forward Mikal Bridges, in a deal reportedly centered around Jalen Green and the remainder of the Nets' draft assets acquired in the James Harden deal of 2021.
Many were leery about the validity of the reports, as the nature of the rumors seemed a bit one-sided, or planted in favor of the Nets.
More recently, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Rockets were hoping to move their 2024 draft picks for future picks in later years.
"After selecting nine players in the first round of the past three drafts, the Rockets have moved to a stage of rebuilding that they are more interested in increasing their stockpile of future picks than in adding another young prospect to the current roster.
This has been an ongoing effort for several months that is expected to be revisited in the six weeks leading up to the June 26 draft..
This was the subject of the Rockets’ call to the Nets in January when general manager Rafael Stone sought to offer the Nets’ picks back to Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks in exchange for the draft picks from the Phoenix Suns..."
Feigen later reported that the Rockets' chief goal was centered around trading for future draft assets, rather than dealing Green. Rockets GM Rafael Stone could find it challenging to identify an interested party in the Rockets' 2024 draft capital, as many have viewed this year's draft class as one of the weaker ones we've seen in recent memory.
Why part with future draft capital for a lesser caliber player, in theory? Time will tell, but the Rockets may be forced to keep their draft picks, even if they don't want to.
