Russell Westbrook, Rockets Look to Continue Progress After All-Star Break

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook has been a work in progress for the Rockets in 2019-20. Houston's point guard started the season quite slow after 11 years in Oklahoma City, averaging just 21.9 points per game on 41% shooting in November. Critics were quick to note Westbrook's shortcomings, highlighting his questionable fit in the Rockets' three-heavy system. The last month-and-a-half has changed the conversation. 

Westbrook remains a minimal threat from beyond the arc, but he's been among the NBA's most effective guards since the calendar turned to 2020. Westbrook is averaging 33.1 points and 7.4 assists per game since Jan. 1, shooting 52.3% from the field. The UCLA product was written off as a frustrating second fiddle before Thanksgiving. He's since returned to his MVP form.

So how would Westbrook assess his first 50 games with a Rocket? He took an understated approach on Tuesday.

"Not bad. ...We can be pretty successful," Westbrook told the media after the Rockets defeated the Celtics on Tuesday. "[We] just got to find ways to continue to be effective, efficient, make the right plays." 

Houston hasn't quite found its rhythm this season despite entering the All-Star break at 34–20. Sixth man Eric Gordon missed much of the season after undergoing knee surgery in November, and much of the season's opening months were spent trying to balance Houston's offense with two superstar guards. The biggest change came on Feb. 4, when the Rockets traded Clint Capela for forward Robert Covington. 

"We obviously underwent a big change with Clint [Capela] gone and have to get accustomed to that," Westbrook said on Tuesday. "We gotta get committed to the defensive side and then we'll move in the right direction."

The Rockets defense has held up well without a center in the last four games without Capela. They rank No. 14 in defensive rating, forcing a league-high 73 turnovers. Westbrook has been on fire of late, combining for 116 points in his last three appearances.

Westbrook will be in Chicago over the weekend as he joins James Harden at the NBA All-Star Game. The Rockets will next take the floor on Feb. 20, facing the Warriors.

Tip-off from the Chase Center in San Francisco is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT. 

