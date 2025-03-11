Rockets Beat Magic in Rebounding Frenzy
The Houston Rockets won 97-84 over the Orlando Magic. Jabari Smith Jr. led the way with 20 points.
Alperen Sengun had a great start to the game, scoring eight points on 4-of-4 shooting in 10 minutes. Houston was down most of the quarter, and their only lead before 21-19 was 2-0. Steven Adams checked in with 3:01 left in the first quarter to play alongside Sengun, and Houston went on an 8-0 run to close the quarter. Houston shot 48% from the field in the first compared to Orlando's 35% from the field. The Rockets' run late in the period led them to a 23-19 lead over the Magic at the end of the quarter.
Houston went on a 10-2 run late in the second, putting them over Orlando 47-42 before the Magic called a timeout. Jalen Green got hot and scored five of these points, with Dillon Brooks chipping in give of his own. Adams had his best half of the season, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in 13 minutes on 5-for-6 field goals. The Rockets were able to get up on the Magic due to crashing the boards, grabbing 32 rebounds compared to Orlando's 16, and the 11-7 margin of second chance points in favor of Houston really benefited its 51-46 advantage going into halftime.
Smith Jr. came out aggressive at the beginning of the third quarter, and he quickly scored seven of Houston's first 12 points. Despite only making two more shots in the period, the Rockets outscored the Magic 24-16 in the period. Houston made six three-pointers in comparison to Orlando's two.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Magic made a dent into the Rockets’ big lead, cutting it down to 12. Smith Jr. had a huge chase-down block, which converted into a massive three from Brooks on the other end, causing fans to erupt. Sengun followed with his 100th career made three, giving Houston an 18-point lead.
The Rockets face the Suns on Wednesday night at Toyota Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
