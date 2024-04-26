Joel Embiid's Game 3 Performance a Testament to Rockets' Ime Udoka Praises
HOUSTON — Joel Embiid had one of the greatest playoff performances in league history Thursday night. He led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 125-114 Game 3 victory over the New York Knicks inside the Wells Fargo Center.
Embiid scored a playoff career-high 50 points on 13-for-19 shooting from the field, 5-of-7 from behind the arc, eight rebounds, four assists, and a block. Following Embiid's performance, the 76ers are now trailing the Knicks 2-1 during the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
The game marked Embiid's 10th performance, scoring 40 or more points this season. If not for injuries, Embiid would have been a lock to win his second consecutive MVP award.
Embiid's dominance throughout the season has left nearly everyone in amazement, except for Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka. As an assistant under coach Brett Brown, Udoka played a role in Embiid's early career development during the 2019-20 season.
"I've worked with Joel and know him very well," Udoka said of Embiid's play in January. "For a guy of his size to have the touch, I.Q., he puts in the work. So, I am not surprised."
Udoka's statement came a day after Embiid scored a career-high 70 points in a 133-123 victory over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
Udoka said he was always fond of Embiid's versatility. His ability to score on all three levels gives him a significant advantage over his opponents.
Embiid used his versatility against Udoka when he led the 76ers to a nine-point win over the Rockets on Jan. 15. The Rockets had no answer for Embiid, who finished with a game-high 41 points and 10 rebounds in the home victory.
"He is not the traditional back to the basket big," Udoka said. "They take him out [of the post] and move him around. He is dangerous in that mid-range area. He can make those shots. The 3-point ball is going in. And he can get to the free throw line by imposing his will."
Despite playing through injuries, Embiid has averaged 37.7 points on 47.7 percent shooting, 8.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists across the first three games against the Knicks.
