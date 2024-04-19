Coach Ime Udoka 'Happy' with Rockets Rookies Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore
HOUSTON — Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka has always been cognizant of his emotions. When he wasn't happy with the on-court production of his team, Udoka had moments of showing his frustration. However, he rarely smiled when things were going well for the Rockets — even amid their late-season push toward the Play-In Tournament.
Udoka had moments throughout the 2023-24 season that made his stern facial expression light up in exhilaration, and most of his satisfaction came due to the ongoing developments of Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore.
"When you take a guy with the fourth pick [Thompson] and a guy who was supposed to be a top-five pick [Whitmore], it just took some time," Udoka said during Tuesday's end-of-season media availability. "I am very happy with those two. They still have a ton of growing to do, and we will focus on that this off-season. But I am happy with their first year."
Thompson and Whitmore did not have the best start to their NBA careers. Injuries and an illness hampered Thompson's start, while Whitmore spent the first two months playing in the G League. But by the end of the season, it was clear that the Rockets had two additional cornerstones to build around.
Thompson displayed All-Star potential starting in 17 of the final 18 games amid the loss of Alperen Şengün, averaging 14.0 points on 58.6 percent shooting and 9.2 rebounds.
During the Rockets' season finale victory over the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday afternoon, he recorded his first career triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Whitmore established himself as a vital scoring option for Houston's reserve unit. After returning from a nine-game absence due to a knee injury, Whitmore averaged 13.2 points on 41.6 percent shooting from the field.
He registered his fifth-career 20-point performance with 21 points against the Clippers. Whitmore showcased his development by logging a career-best five assists inside the Crypto.com Arena.
The developments of Thompson and Whitmore were one of many silver linings for Udoka, who cracked a minor smirk when speaking on his rookies for the final time this season.