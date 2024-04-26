Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. Tweets Approval for Falcons' Selection of Michael Penix Jr.
HOUSTON — Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. is a native of Fayetteville, GA, and a massive fan of the Atlanta Falcons.
Since the Rockets drafted him with the No. 3 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, he has never shied away from displaying his fandom inside the locker room. And despite showcasing his respect for Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Smith has stayed true to his love for the Falcons.
Thursday night marked Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Falcons made the most surprising move by drafting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 selection.
The free agency signing of four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins made the selection of Penix questionable. The veteran quarterback joined the franchise after signing a four-year $100 million deal in March.
While the Falcons' selection of Penix drew controversy, Smith's tweet following the draft showcased his delight for the decision.
Although it might take a while before Smith gets an opportunity to watch Penix lead his favorite team, the Washington rookie prospect entered the draft as one of the top players at his position.
He led the Washington Huskies to the National Championship game in January following a 14-1 record. Penix finished the season with career highs across the board, throwing for 4,903 yards while completing 65.4 percent of his passes and 36 touchdowns.
Whenever Penix takes the field for the Falcons, Smith will be in Houston cheering his new franchise quarterback to victory.
