Rockets Lottery Odds: Can Houston Grab No. 1 Pick?
The Houston Rockets are less than a week away from learning where their lottery pick will be standing at the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Rockets hold the Brooklyn Nets' pick as a result of the James Harden trade back in 2021. Meanwhile, the Rockets' pick is conveyed to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the Russell Westbrook-Chris Paul swap in 2019.
Here's a look at the full odds for the No. 1 pick:
- Detroit Pistons: 14.0%
- Washington Wizards: 14.0%
- Charlotte Hornets: 13.3%
- Portland Trail Blazers: 13.2%
- San Antonio Spurs: 10.5%
- Toronto Raptors: 9.0%
- Memphis Grizzlies: 7.5%
- Utah Jazz: 6.0%
- Houston Rockets: 4.5%
- Atlanta Hawks: 3.0%
- Chicago Bulls: 2.0%
- Oklahoma City Thunder: 1.5%
- Sacramento Kings: 0.8%
- Golden State Warriors: 0.7%
The Rockets have a 20.3 percent chance of having a top four pick. If the Rockets moved into the top four, it would mark the fourth consecutive year in which Houston would have a pick that high. If the Rockets kept the pick, the rookie would join Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson among the team's top selections.
The Rockets have had the No. 1 overall pick five times during their franchise history, and they have a pretty good track record when holding the top selection. Elvin Hayes (1968), current assistant coach John Lucas (1976), Ralph Sampson (1983), Hakeem Olajuwon (1984) and Yao Ming (2002) are the players the team took with the No. 1 pick. All but Lucas are in the Basketball Hall of Fame.
