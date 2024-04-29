Could Rockets Reunite With Eric Gordon This Off-Season?
HOUSTON — The Phoenix Suns' season came to an embarrassing end Sunday night. They sustained a 122-116 Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. As a result, the Suns lost their first-round match against the Timberwolves in a 4-0 sweep.
The embarrassing loss will lead to significant changes this off-season. Eric Gordon's future with the franchise is questionable. He has a player option for $3.3 million for the 2024-25 season. But should he decline the option and enter free agency, Gordon would make for a great reunion for the Houston Rockets.
Gordon played six and a half seasons for the Rockets before his departure in February 2023. He played a major role in Houston's success during the final years of the James Harden era. Following his jettison to the Brooklyn Nets, Gordon took the lead as the team's veteran leader.
Houston dealt Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline during the 2022-23 season. Since leaving, Gordon has held subpar roles in two teams that fell short of their championship aspirations.
Should the Rockets reunite with Gordon, he will be able to reclaim his role as Houston's best reserve player, who can come off the bench and elevate the team's 3-point shooting.
In 68 games played for the Suns, Gordon shot 37.8 percent from behind the arc while averaging 11.0 points. His 3-point shooting would be enough to elevate the Rockets into playoff contention next season.
"It's great to be back here — I have a lot of good memories," Gordon said after helping the Suns take a 120-113 win over the Rockets on Dec. 27. "I had a lot of fun here in my career. A major turning point in my career was to come to Houston...I made a lot of threes here — a ton of them," Gordon said. "It was a great place for me."
