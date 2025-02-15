Amen Thompson: The Future of the Rockets
Amen Thompson's performance has been one of the highlights for Houston so far this season. He was reportedly put on the "untouchables" list early on, and he continues to prove his worth on the Rockets.
Thompson was just chosen as a wild card to be on Candace Parker's "Team C" for the All-Star game on Sunday. Out of anybody who could have been chosen from the Rising Stars game, choosing the 22-year-old shows just how much potential he has.
Parker highlighted the sophomore's athleticism, which is a big part of his game. His ability to jump from the weak side of the court to the opposite end to make a play is highly impactful. He has shown flashes of All-NBA-level defense and should be in the running to make the team. She also highlighted his speed. Thompson has a very impressive speed boost, as well as impressive quick hands and body movement, causing him to harass his opponents while he is on the defensive end.
At 6-foot-7, 200 pounds, he can push defenders out of the way to get to the basket for quick points, whether it's a layup or a put-back. His athleticism makes it easy for him to leap for rebounds, as well as give the Rockets big points when needed.
Overtime Elite's former forward is averaging 13.7 points, eight rebounds, one block, and a steal this season on 54.3% shooting from the field. As a starter, he is averaging 16.5 points, almost 10 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.8 blocks on 53.9% shooting from the field.
Jabari Smith Jr. and Fred VanVleet will be returning after All-Star break, so Ime Udoka will need to make some choices. The most likely rotation would be starting VanVleet and Smith Jr., sending Thompson to the bench. However, Thompson proves every game why he should start, and he has definitely earned his way into the starting lineup should that be path forward.
Houston has their "Core 7" of Thompson, Smith, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard. However, some moves may need to be made in the offseason, and Thompson is a player that likely won't be moved for the Rockets.
