Analyst Proposes Jimmy Butler Trade For Rockets

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler stays in trade rumors, and the Houston Rockets are a potential suitor.

Feb 10, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) gets fouled by Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) in the first half at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets have been linked to Jimmy Butler in trade rumors for a long time, even before he was with the Miami Heat.

Now that Butler is thrown into rumors once again, the Rockets are coming up as a possible destination.

Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey suggests a trade that would bring Butler to Houston for Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore, Aaron Holiday, a 2025 first-round pick (top-five protected), a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 first-round pick.

"For the Rockets, this a step-skipping kind of move, but they might be ready to do just that," Bailey writes.

"Alperen Şengün playmaking from the high post would fit well with Butler's cutting ability. That two-man game would benefit Şengün, too. Butler has great vision and timing out of the pick-and-roll, particularly for a wing-forward hybrid.

"And though this deal sounds out three more players than it returns to Houston, the Rockets would still be plenty deep afterward. At or near Butler's position alone, they'd still have Jalen Green, Thompson, Tari Eason and Jae'Sean Tate. A four-for-one might open up a few minutes for rookie Reed Sheppard, too."

The deal would certainly be hard for the Heat to pass up, getting four players and three first-round picks for an aging Butler, who clearly is looking to move on.

However, it's also a trade that the Rockets likely won't make. Houston has been confident in its youth movement, which has led to its rise up the Western Conference standings, and trading a major package for Butler just doesn't seem to be in the cards for the Rockets at this point.

