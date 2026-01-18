At Some Point the Rockets are Going to Have to Limit Kevin Durant's Minutes

When the Houston Rockets first made the trade for Kevin Durant they knew they were getting one of the best offensive players in NBA history and the hope was him with Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson would form one of the best trios in the NBA.

Durant is one of the most consistent scorers in NBA history as he has averaged 25 points or more in every season of his career since his rookie season. The Rockets also realize that as great as Durant is he is 37 years old and coming off a ankle injury that ended his season prematurely. Ironically enough the injury happens against the Rockets on March 30th.

The Rockets were hoping that they would be able to limit Durant's minutes throughout the season, as they believed they had enough depth that Durant would not have to play significant minutes in his 19th season. However, that hasn't been the case this season as the Rockets, after a fast start to begin this year's campaign, have hit some roadblocks since the start of December.

The Rockets benefited from a soft early schedule, playing the fewest games in the NBA during the first two months, which helped limit the mileage on Durant. The schedule has caught up to the Rockets as their back-to-back and number of games have increased.

To make matters worse, the Rockets have been in many close games recently and have dealt with injuries to Tari Eason and Alperen Sengun. That has led to more minutes for Durant as the season has gone on. That can't continue as the Rockets will have to figure out a way to decrease Durant's minutes sooner rather than later.

Kevin Durant’ Minutes Have Increased as the Season Has Gone On

Durant has dealt with multiple injuries over the last several seasons. Going all the way back to the 2019 playoffs, when Durant tore his Achilles against the Rockets, Durant has only played more than 62 games twice in seven seasons. That makes the number of minutes Durant is playing for the Rockets that much more concerning.

Last season, Durant played over 40 minutes in a game only 10 times over 62 games. Already this season, Durant has passed that mark seven times in only 37 games. Since December 1st, Durant has been playing 38.7 minutes a game. The Rockets needed Durant to play 40 minutes to secure a win over the Anthony Edwards-less Minnesota Timberwolves in their last game.

It is a difficult situation because in the Western Conference, every game counts, and the Rockets are struggling to win, which makes it hard for anyone, especially Durant, to take days off. However, the Rockets will need to figure out a way to limit the future Hall of Famers' minutes if they want him to be at full strength once the playoffs roll around, which is exactly what the Rockets will need to have any chance this postseason.