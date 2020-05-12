InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Austin Rivers: No Asterisk For 2020 Finals Winner After Coronavirus Suspension

Michael Shapiro

The 2019-20 season has been now been suspended for over two months as the world battles the COVID-19 crisis, and there is little clarity on how the league will move forward in the coming months. 

Commissioner Adam Silver and the league office are currently exploring a slate of contingencies for restarting the 2019-20 season, including a potential quarantined playoffs in Las Vegas or Orlando. Yet amid all the uncertainty, one thing is for sure: the rest of the 2019-20 season will mark an unprecedented moment in league history.

The NBA's strange season has invited questions regarding the legitimacy of any potential champion in 20219-20, especially if the postseason schedule is shortened. But to Rockets guard Austin Rivers, there will be no asterisk attached to any Finals winner. In fact, capturing the title in 2020 may be one of the greatest accomplishments in recent memory. 

"People have been saying, whoever wins, it’s going to have a blip [asterisk] next to it. I personally believe it’s the complete opposite," Rivers told Rockets broadcaster Craig Ackerman. "Whoever wins this year really had to go get it and earn it, and had guys who took time off seriously and still stayed in shape, and was able to get back the chemistry, true chemistry. So many things. In my eyes, whoever wins this, it’s going to be the hardest championship ever won."

Rivers and the rest of the NBA is unlikely to worry about a potential asterisk based on Silver's comments on May 8. Silver reportedly told players the league is looking to hold a full playoffs with four seven-game series, continuing the regular postseason schedule with no adjustments. With over 60 regular-season games in the books and a full playoffs, the idea of an asterisks doesn't hold up upon further scrutiny.

The NBA officially halted to play on March 11. Numerous players have since tested positive for COVID-19, including Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, as well as two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant. No return date has been set for 2019-20 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

James Harden Ranks No. 32 on ESPN's All-Time Player List

Fellow Rockets guard Russell Westbrook was named the No. 42 player in NBA history, per ESPN's ranking.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Teams to Vote on 2020 Combine Prospects

The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery and NBA Draft Combine were postponed on May 1 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Michael Shapiro

Can the Rockets Thrive Down the Stretch in the Playoffs?

Has the first 64 games of the James Harden-Russell Westbrook partnership provided a preview for the Rockets' playoff plans?

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey: Rockets, Lakers Benefit From COVID-19 Hiatus

Morey: "The more veteran teams, they’re going to have more professional guys during this period to keep themselves ready."

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Planning For Full Seven-Game Playoff Series

NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly told players on Friday the league hopes to have a full playoffs with games played at a single site.

Michael Shapiro

Report: D'Antoni to Coach Rockets After COVID-19 Hiatus

D'Antoni reportedly has, "no reservations," about returning to the bench in 2020, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Van Gundy Emerges as Rockets Head Coach Candidate

Van Gundy and former Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau are candidates to lead the Rockets if Mike D'Antoni doesn't sign a new contract after 2019-20.

Michael Shapiro

by

sfbowman

Report: Rockets to Push Back Facility Opening to May 18

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott has pushed back the re-opening of gyms throughout the state from May 8 to May 18.

Michael Shapiro

How Will the Rockets Build Their Frontcourt in 2020-21?

Houston has a quintet of frontcourt players set to be free agents in 2020, including forwards Thabo Sefolosha, Bruno Caboclo and DeMarre Carroll.

Michael Shapiro

'The Jordan Rules' Author Details Rockets' Success vs. Bulls

'The Jordan Rules' author Sam Smith: "None of the centers they had could do anything with Hakeem [Olajuwon]. Houston just had great matchups all over the floor."

Michael Shapiro