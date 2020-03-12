Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mitchell is the second NBA player to have a confirmed case of the coronavirus. Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive on Wednesday night, shortly after a game between Utah and the Oklahoma City Thunder was cancelled.

"Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings," Wojnarowski wrote on Thursday. "Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive."

Gobert's positive test spurred the NBA to suspend competition for the 2019-20 season. The suspension will last at least two weeks, but it could extend further, per Wojnarowski.

The Jazz and Thunder were tested and quarantined on Wednesday night. Players throughout the league are likely to be tested for the coronavirus, and players for the Raptors were "advised to self isolate for 14 days," according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

Mitchell was the lone member of the Jazz to test positive on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. 58 tests were reportedly administered.

Mitchell is in his third NBA season. The 23-year-old was drafted by the Jazz with the No. 13 pick in the 2017 NBA draft.