Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. He's the first reported NBA player to test positive for the virus.

The NBA suspended the league until further notice following the game.

"This morning a player on the Utah Jazz tested negative for influenza, strep throat an upper respiratory infection," the team said in a statement. "The individual's symptoms diminished over the court of today, however, in a precautionary measure, and in consultation and cooperation with NBA medical staff and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to test for COVID-19...

A preliminary positive result came back right before tip-off of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game."

Utah was scheduled to play the Thunder Wednesday night, but the game was postponed prior to tip-off. Gobert last played in Utah's 101-92 home loss to Toronto on Monday. He had previously played in the team's four March road games in Detroit, Boston, New York and Cleveland.

Players from both teams were reportedly held in their respective locker rooms following the game's postponement. Oklahoma City players were told they would be tested for coronavirus, according to USA Today's Sam Amick.

Gobert made the All-Star team this season for the first time in his career, and is averaging 15.1 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

Earlier on Wednesday, Italian soccer club Juventus announced one of its players—defender Daniele Rugani—tested positive for coronavirus.