Nets star Kevin Durant is among the team's four players who have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Durant told The Athletic that he is feeling fine. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," he said.

Earlier Thursday, Brooklyn announced that four players had confirmed cases of COVID-19, however, they did not name any of the players.

Per the Nets, one player is exhibiting symptoms of the virus, while the other three are asymptomatic. Durant, per Charania, showed no symptoms. All four players are in isolation and under the care of team doctors, the team said.

The Nets said they are working to notify anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents. All players and members of Brooklyn's traveling party have been asked to remain isolated and monitor their health.

"The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best possible care," the team said in a statement.

The Nets are the third team in the NBA to have a player test positive for the coronavirus. The Jazz's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive last week. Detroit's Christian Wood also tested positive on Saturday, according to Charania.

Players on the Lakers, one of the teams that the Nets had played just days before the stoppage, will be tested Wednesday for the coronavirus and will have 14 day self-quarantine, according to the Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner.

Despite the spread of COVID-19, the NBA is allowing to travel out of market under certain circumstances during the league's indefinite break, though players must keep the respective teams updated on there whereabouts. Additionally, the league has extended its ban on team practices, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, though players will still be able to work out at team facilities individually. Bontemps also reports that the league has recommend temperature checks on everyone entering team facilities.

The NBA suspended the season indefinitely last Wednesday after Gobert preliminarily tested positive.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that NBA owners and executives have discussed a possible best-case scenario for teams to return to play by mid-to-late June, likely with no fans at games.

Many other sports leagues around the U.S. followed the NBA's lead, postponing their seasons or suspending their operations. The 2020 men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments were also canceled on Thursday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are more than 187,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, causing almost 7,500 deaths. There are more than 5,300 confirmed cases in the United States.

Durant had yet to play this season as he is continuing to rehab from the Achilles surgery that he underwent last June.