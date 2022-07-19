Bulls Alex Caruso Says Rockets Have 'All The Talent in The World'

After back-to-back successful NBA draft hauls and some cunning signings, the Houston Rockets are one of the league's most promising young teams.

And now the rest of the NBA seems to be taking notice.

During a recent podcast appearance with J.J. Redick on The Old Man and the Three, former Lakers and current Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso had glowing reviews of the young Rockets, citing them as a team he wants to keep close tabs on.

"I feel like they were just so young and immature that they didn’t know what they were doing, and that was fine with the organization," Caruso said. "I’m really interested to see if they make the next steps, and understand the game, and see what winning is about because they’ve got all the talent in the world."

In 2021, No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green was the headliner for that talent, earning All-NBA Rookie First Team honors and averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

But the Rockets are also loaded for bear throughout the roster, with talents like Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun and Josh Christopher also holding promise.

"I’m really interested to see some of the Rockets’ guys. Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Josh Christopher, and then the big man (Alperen Sengun)," Caruso said. "I can’t remember his name, but the big foreign kid that was MVP of the Turkish league when he came in last year, and he had a couple highlights."

Not to mention, the Rockets arguably won the 2022 draft as well, with Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and TyTy Washington all showing promise in Summer League action.

Now, it's all a matter of putting that talent to work and developing it.

They'll continue that quest as the Summer League schedule ends and training camp and pre-season basketball begins in the coming months.

