Rockets Summer League Player Recaps: Anthony Lamb, Tamenang Choh, Eron Gordon

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets concluded their 2022 NBA Summer League tournament on Saturday with a 92-81 defeat to the Sacramento Kings inside the Cox Pavilion arena.

The Rockets ended the summer league contest with a 2-3 record. A recap of every player's performance during Houston's showcase in Las Vegas.

Tamenang Choh

Tamenang Choh did not see much playing time in Las Vegas. The summer league statistics show Choh appearing in two contests. But in actuality, he played one game.

Choh played 15 minutes in the Rockets' loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday and provided Houston with modest contributions on both ends of the court. He finished the game with five points, three rebounds and a steal.

Choh's short career with the Rockets has likely ended. But the undrafted prospect from Brown University will likely catch on with another franchise by the start of training camp.

Anthony Lamb

Next to Josh Christopher, Anthony Lamb had the second-most NBA experience on Houston's summer league roster. But of all the players who stepped onto the Thomas & Mack Center since July 7, Lamb arguably gave the smallest on-court production.

Lamb appeared in all five games averaging 3.0 points and 3.4 rebounds. His best attribute was non-existent, as he shot an appalling 21.4 percent from behind the arc.

He began the tournament as a starter during the first two games next to Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr., but coach Rick Higgins demoted Lamb to the bench in favor of TyTy Washington ahead of their match against the San Antonio Spurs.

Lamb made an appearance for the Rockets over the previous two seasons, but following his below modest performance in Las Vegas and a crowded frontcourt entering training camp in September, Lamb may have played his final game as a member of the Rockets' development system.

Eron Gordon

Eron Gordon spent more time during the NBA Summer League tournament talking about his eldest brother, Eric Gordon, than playing for the Rockets. In the absence of Josh Christopher, the Rockets finally gave Gordon playing, where he played two games while averaging a team-low 4.2 minutes.

