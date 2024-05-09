Can Rockets' Alperen Sengun 'Be Better' Than Nuggets Nikola Jokic?
HOUSTON — The NBA announced Wednesday night that Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic won MVP honors for the 2023-24 season. Jokic won his third career MVP award. He also became the first center since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to achieve the feat, winning the award in 1973, 1974, 1976, and 1977.
Jokic has established himself as arguably the best big man of his era. However, his success has inspired Houston Rockets rising star Alperen Sengun.
Since entering the league in 2021, Sengun has always expressed his fondness for Jokic. He has modeled his game after the six-time All-Star and has taken on the nickname Baby Jokic. However, Jeff Green, who played two seasons with Jokic, challenged Sengun to be better than his idol at the start of the year.
"There are comparisons," Green said in November. "They are both talented guys who can do a lot of things on the floor with their size. But my message to Alpi is, 'Don't try and be Joker.' If so, 'be better than him.'"
Green's message to Sengun ignited the third-year big man's career year. He became arguably the Rockets' best player, averaging 21.1 points on 53.7 percent shooting, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 63 games. Sengun made significant improvements during his first season playing under coach Ime Udoka.
Sengun even performed his best against Jokic. He led the Rockets to a 3-1 record against the Nuggets, averaging 21.0 points during the regular season series.
