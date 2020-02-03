The Celtics emerged as the newest suitor for Rockets center Clint Capela on Monday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Boston has three first round picks in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Rockets are reportedly "pursuing first-round picks to flip into a deal for a wing player and another center," per Wojnarowski. The Hawks are also a suitor for the 25-year-old center as the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaches.

Houston would have to absorb $10 million worth of salary from Boston in a potential Capela deal, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Two wings have reportedly emerged as targets for the Rockets in a potential Capela deal. Houston is pursuing Timberwolves forward Robert Covington and Grizzlies forward (and former Finals MVP) Andre Iguodala among other players.

Houston has won its last two games as Capela sat out due to a right heel contusion. Capela will not play until he is "pain free," per head coach Mike D'Antoni, and he could sit out until the All-Star break. The Rockets have pushed small-ball to its limits in their last two games, starting 6'6" forward P.J. Tucker at center. Backup centers Isaiah Hartenstein and Tyson Chandler have not logged a minute in the last two games.

Capela has seen a dip in scoring and field goal percentage this season, but he remains one of the Western Conference's best rebounders. The 2014 first-round pick is under contract through 2022-23 after signing a five-year, $90 million extension in July 2018.

The Rockets have won five of their last seven following Sunday's win over the Pelicans. They'll host the Hornets on Tuesday. with tip-off from the Toyota Center slated for 7 p.m. CT.