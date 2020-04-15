InsideTheRockets
Danuel House Details Workout Plan During NBA's Coronavirus Suspension

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets have been unable to practice as a team for over a month now due to the NBA's coronavirus suspension, and each player's situation at their respective home is different. Some are already equipped with full-size courts and workout rooms, while for others, there's no hoop at all. The uneven playing field could have true consequences if the 2019-20 resumes in the summer. 

Rockets forward Danuel House hasn't found much trouble staying in shape during the suspension. Houston's swingman detailed his workout routine in a conversation with SportsTalk790 in Houston on Tuesday.

"[I'm] jogging, running, doing sprints here and there, working on my ball handling, and shooting," House said. "You’ve got to stay in decent shape in case things do decide to pick back up and clear away. That way I’ll be ready to play and compete at a high level."

House said he has a hoop in his backyard where he practices a daily shooting routine. And he previously disclosed a creative workout plan near his home in Houston. 

"I live out in the country, so the streets go on and on. I just jog to stay in shape,” House wrote in the Players' Tribune on March 23. “Everybody out in the country knows that when you doing house chores, the chore requires your body’s full attention. ...I’m kind of doing my squats, and bench press, and dumbbell curls, and carries by carrying these trees up here."

House isn't working completely solo during the NBA's suspension. Rockets director of athletic performance Javair Gillett is working with each Houston player on an individualized workout plan, and the team has sent out equipment such as weights and resistance bands.

Houston sits No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the (potential) playoffs. House is averaging 10.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season, his second with the Rockets. 

